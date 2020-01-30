Insurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT tests

The director of Government Affairs with Insurance Ireland, Declan Jackson, has moved to reassure motorists that their insurance will still be valid even if they don’t have a completed National Car Test Service (NCTS) test.

His comment follows a decision by the NCTS to suspend an element of the national car test to establish the roadworthiness of vehicles over safety fears.

The NCTS said it had made the decision to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across its network “with immediate effect” until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed.

Mr Jackson told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that insurers will be pragmatic. Motorists cannot be held responsible for something that was not their fault.

He said:

Insurers will not do anything to add to the inconvenience.

Mr Jackson called on motorists to make their NCTS appointment in the usual way and to go ahead and get their vehicle partially tested for which they will receive a vehicle inspection certificate.

Once the lifts have been inspected and cleared, they should subsequently attend for a second inspection and then receive their NCTS certificate of roadworthiness.

He pointed out that having a valid NCTS is the law under the Road Traffic Act, it is a matter for the gardaí to enforce the law.

Having a valid NCTS certificate does not absolve a motorist from ensuring that their car is roadworthy. It was entirely possible to have a valid NCTS certificate, but the car might not be roadworthy.

While it is not necessary to have a valid NCTS certificate to get motor insurance, it will be difficult for a motorist to do so, he warned.