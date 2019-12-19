News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Insurer fails to get out of case after farmer's arm allegedly crushed in agri-business store

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 04:36 PM

An insurance company has failed to get out of a High Court case in which a farmer is suing an agri-business after his left arm was allegedly crushed in an accident at its store.

John Haughton had been visiting a Quinns of Baltinglass outlet in Kildare on July 21, 2015, to buy cattle feed.

While feed was being scooped up by a digger and loaded into a large canvas bag, it is claimed that, due to the negligence of the driver, the bucket of the digger closed and crushed his arm.

He sued Quinns of Baltinglass which owns a number of stores in Wicklow, Kildare, Carlow and Offaly which denied his claim.

Quinns' insurer, Zurich Insurance plc was named as a third party so that it would indemnify Quinns.

Zurich asked the High Court to set it aside from the proceedings.

This was on grounds including Quinns' failure to make the third party application within the required time limit thereby denying it (Zurich) the opportunity of contesting the claim or seeking a settlement.

After the third party notice was served, Zurich declined to provide an indemnity for reasons including the digger was on private property when the accident happened and the motor policy in place covered use for transport. It also claimed the accident occurred as a result of unsafe work practices.

Quinns disputed these claims.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons dismissed Zurich's application.

He said the third party proceedings should not be set aside for failure to comply with the time limit because it was reasonable for Quinns to first engage with the insurer before formally applying to have it joined to the case.

Zurich had not suffered any specific prejudice as a result of a five month delay in applying to join the insurer, he said.

