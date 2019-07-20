Insurance operator covering leisure sector to pull out of Irish market

One of the last insurance firms covering the leisure sector in Ireland says it is pulling out of the market.

UK operator LeisureInsure says it will no longer quote for new business, according to The Irish Independent.

It covers event companies, operators of bouncy castles, soccer coaches and drama groups.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform says the move could impact thousands of businesses and put up to 4,500 jobs at risk.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin says an escalation of the insurance crisis could end play days for children.

Lord Mayor and Fianna Fáil councillor, Paul McAuliffe, says tackling insurance fraud needs to be urgently addressed.

He is holding a 'play-date' in the Mansion House today to "champion the idea of play".

"The difficulty with the news today about LeisureInsure is that we're going to reduce the opportunity families have to enjoy time with each other," he said.

"It's time to do something now in the insurance sector. We need to respond to the recommendations of the insurance working group and we need to ensure we have a dedicated fraud unit within An Garda Síochána."