News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Inspection found privacy issues at critical level at Kerry hospital's psychiatric unit

Inspection found privacy issues at critical level at Kerry hospital's psychiatric unit
File photo of Kerry University Hospital
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 05:58 PM

Privacy issues at one mental health facility were deemed to be at a critical level by the Mental Health Commission, which noted that due to overcapacity, one patient was not seen by a doctor because the patient had no bed.

The finding was in relation to Sliabh Mis, a 34-bed acute psychiatric unit located in Kerry University Hospital in Tralee. The MHC inspection report noted a fall in compliance with regulations from 65% in 2018 to 58% this year, including seven high-risk shortcomings that included risk management, consent to treatment, use of physical restraint and admission of children.

The MHC said that 22 children were admitted to the approved centre since the last inspection and that although appropriate accommodation is designated and includes segregation according to age and gender, sleeping arrangements, and bathroom areas, the approved centre is an adult facility and so age-appropriate facilities and a programme of activities appropriate to age and ability were not provided.

Outlining breaches of human rights at the time of inspection, it said five beds were located in four-bedded rooms:

Due to the overcapacity, one patient was not seen by a doctor because the patient had no bed. The disrespect for residents’ privacy and dignity was also evidenced by the fact that residents were eating their meals at the bedside, in the cramped conditions, one with no bedside table.

Major works were ongoing and near completion at the time of inspection and while an immediate action notice was issued, there has since been significant improvement at the facility.

MHC inspectors also found issues at the Ashlin Centre in the grounds of Beaumont Hospital, with subsequent improvements in some areas, and at Avonmore & Glencree Units at Newcastle Hospital in Greystones, Co Wicklow, where inspectors noted that for one patient who had been detained in hospital for more than three months "there was no evidence that the patient had provided consent for the continuing administration of medication or if there had been a capacity assessment done to show that he/she had capacity or not to consent to treatment".

READ MORE

Less than one in four nursing homes fully compliant in inspections

More on this topic

Study advises parents to keep phones away from bedtime to help children's mental healthStudy advises parents to keep phones away from bedtime to help children's mental health

19 counties without acute beds in child mental health services19 counties without acute beds in child mental health services

Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signsWorried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signs

Mental health services will continue to struggle until psychiatric consultant positions increase, TD saysMental health services will continue to struggle until psychiatric consultant positions increase, TD says

TOPIC: Mental Health

More in this Section

More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals More than 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Gardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in CavanGardaí resume questioning of man, 28, in relation to attempted ATM theft in Cavan

Brexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald TuskBrexit and the backstop: Key questions about Boris Johnson’s letter to Donald Tusk

Average of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every dayAverage of 129 motorists have cars clamped in Dublin every day


Lifestyle

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

A care home builds links with kids, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Inside out: Children learn what it's like to live with dementia.

When you think of someone who is “into skincare”, you probably imagine someone in a face mask.The Skin Nerd: Why face masks aren’t as important as you’d think

With the evenings closing in and a welcome chill in the air, it’s time to embrace the new season now.Make the Transition: Turn over a new leaf this fall

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »