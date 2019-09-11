News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Insolvent firm that supported vulnerable teens claims payments from Tusla were delayed

By Aodhan O Faolain and Ray Managh
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 - 05:20 PM

The High Court has confirmed the appointment of a liquidator to a company that had provided residential care services to vulnerable young people.

Mr Justice Richard Humphrey today confirmed the appointment of insolvency practitioner John Healy of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants as liquidator to Intensive Community Programmes Ltd, with a registered address at Naas Town Centre, Dublin Road, Naas, Co Kildare.

The judge said he was satisfied to make the appointment, as the company was insolvent. There were no objections to the application.

ICP provided supports and accommodation to young people with complex and challenging needs, and who had been placed in other secure care units on foot of orders from the High Court.

The company, which had 35 full-time employees, said it got into financial and cashflow difficulties due to its failure to secure payments on time from Tusla/The Child and Family Agency, which along with the HSE, was the firm's main client.

The company claimed that since late 2017 their payments from the CFA for the services ICP supplied were delayed. This resulted in the company being pursued by Revenue. The firm was unable to pay its rent or its staff.

The firm added that its tax clearance has been withdrawn.

In a sworn statement to the court, ICP director Bernard Morrin said that it had also come to the company's attention that €215,000 of its funds were diverted to one of it its former employees, which have not been accounted for.

The liquidator will carry out an investigation into this irregularity.

As a result of the cashflow situation the company, represented by Stephen Walsh Bl, last month petitioned the court for Mr Healy's appointment as liquidator on an interim basis to ensure an orderly wind up of the company.

It was of particular concern to the company that its remaining eight clients secure accommodation and support at alternative locations, and were not made homeless, counsel said.

During today's hearing, Mr Walsh told the court that since his appointment Mr Healy had secured alternative placements for those eight persons.

Following submissions from counsel, Mr Justice said he was satisfied to make orders to wind up the company.

