Inquiry into IBRC could end up costing over €30m

The Commission of Investigation into IBRC could cost over €30m. Picture: Pexels
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 07:30 AM

The Commission of Investigation into Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) has cost almost €8 million so far.

It is nearly twice the initial estimate for the entire investigation.

The inquiry was set up 2015 to look into the sale of assets by IBRC where the State made big losses.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the total cost could be over €30 million.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says the viability of the project is in doubt.

"It looks like the work is going on very slowly," said Mr Kelly.

"A lot of legal fees and other costs are being ramped up and to have the excessive amounts that are now being quoted you would have to wonder about the justification for all of this.

"Is there a requirement for somebody to look into it to ensure that while we get some answers that it is not going to top the scale of what is now being predicted."

Mr Kelly said when the commission was set up it was not expected the costs would go anywhere near where they now stand.

He said that if it continues on this way then it could end up costing more than the potential write downs in the first place.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín claims the commission's final cost could end up 20 times the initial estimate.

"The cost is going to top out at about €14 million just for this module," said Mr Tóibín.

"Remember, this is just the first module of 38 so estimates are now saying that maybe this will go as far as €70 million."

