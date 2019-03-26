Inquiry at CUMH after mother of newborn baby found dead

An investigation has been launched at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) after a mother was found dead on the floor of her hospital room with her newborn child underneath her.

The woman’s baby was seriously hurt in the incident and is receiving emergency treatment in the hospital, according to the Irish Times.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown and the incident is being treated as a tragic incident.

A spokesperson for the South-South West Hospital Group, which includes CUMH, confirmed that an investigation is underway following the tragedy at CUMH on Monday morning.

“Our priority is supporting the patient’s family and therefore we will not be commenting on the individual case at this time,” she added.

The woman was checked on early on Monday morning by staff who found no issues.

However, she was later found lying on the floor with her child underneath her at around 8am.

The Times also reported that one possibility being investigated is that a medical episode caused the woman to fall out of bed while she was breastfeeding.

- EchoLive.ie