Inquest: Young man with cerebral palsy found dead in Tallaght park died from stab wounds

By Louise Roseingrave

A 23-year-old man with special needs died as a result of stab wounds, an inquest has heard.

Adam Muldoon who had cerebral palsy, was discovered dead in a park in Tallaght on June 23 last.

The body of Adam Muldoon, from Tallaght, was discovered at Butler Park in Tallaght, Dublin 24 at 6.30am on Saturday June 23 2018.

His cousin Amy Muldoon attended the opening of an inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court. Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane heard evidence of how Miss Muldoon identified her cousin’s body to Garda Fionnuala Delahunt at Dublin City Morgue at 7.26pm on June 23 2018. The Garda identified the remains to pathology staff.

An autopsy conducted by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster gave the cause of death as hemorrhage and shock due to stab wounds.

Inspector John Walshe told the inquest that one person has been charged and is before the courts in relation to the man’s death. He made a formal request for a copy of the full post-mortem and sought an adjournment of the inquest until after all criminal proceedings are completed.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane extended her sympathies to Mr Muldoon’s cousin and adjourned the inquest.