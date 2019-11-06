News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Inquest into girl’s death after surgical procedure in Limerick

Inquest into girl’s death after surgical procedure in Limerick
By David Raleigh
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 01:50 PM

An inquest into the death a girl from Co Limerick - who died following a surgical procedure at University Hospital Limerick last year - is happening today.

An investigation was launched by the hospital following Jessica Sheedy’s death at UHL on May 11, 2018.

Ms Sheedy (18), from Bruff, Co Limerick, had attended the hospital for a planned operation.

At the time, a spokesman on behalf of the hospital stated: “UL Hospitals Group wishes to express its deepest sympathies with Jessica’s family.”

The hospital did not respond to questions about its investigation.

The spokesman also added: “We will be dealing with the family directly on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Jessica was laid to rest in Dromin, and is survived by her “heartbroken parents” James and Ann, brother Adam, relatives and friends and “a large circle of friends”, her obituary stated.

She passed away “so unexpectedly”, the notice added.

Extending his sympathies to the family, at get the time, local Fianna Fáil councillor Bill O’Donnell, now retired, said: “There is a lot of shock in the community – the community is absolutely numb. People are absolutely numb and deeply saddened.”

“The community is reeling. Everyone you bump into the street is the same. The community is very close, it is a tight little community around here,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“They are very well known and very nice people, lovely people – a lovely family. Everyone is just shocked. They are absolutely lovely people, a lovely family, lovely neighbours.”

The family have declined to comment.

The inquest is scheduled to run into Thursday.

READ MORE

Appeal for owners to neuter pets after dog found tied to gate trying to nurse pups

More on this topic

Family slams ‘narrowing’ of terms of inquiry into death of Shane O’FarrellFamily slams ‘narrowing’ of terms of inquiry into death of Shane O’Farrell

The road to truth in Shane O'Farrell case getting narrower and narrowerThe road to truth in Shane O'Farrell case getting narrower and narrower

Inquest hears 'good tenant' took his own life days before letting agent came to evict himInquest hears 'good tenant' took his own life days before letting agent came to evict him

Cork coroner's concern after elderly man lay dead in his flat for six months; Third such case in past weekCork coroner's concern after elderly man lay dead in his flat for six months; Third such case in past week


TOPIC: Inquest

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

For Peter Dowdall, the quintessential plant for the season ahead has to be skimmiaHow to get a pop of colour in your garden this winter

Get ready for all kinds of Middle Eastern spices and a distinct lack of salt on the dinner table.The food trends set to be big in 2020

A recent study regarding breast cancer and HRT has been cause for concern. But some experts say the study is not that straightforward, writes Lorna SigginsGet the facts and not the fear about breast cancer

Nowadays, the actor and philanthropist is better known for sleek businesswear and powerful red carpet gowns.Angelina Jolie’s fashion has come a long way from PVC trousers and vials of blood

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »