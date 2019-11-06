Inquest into girl’s death after surgical procedure in Limerick

An inquest into the death a girl from Co Limerick - who died following a surgical procedure at University Hospital Limerick last year - is happening today.

An investigation was launched by the hospital following Jessica Sheedy’s death at UHL on May 11, 2018.

Ms Sheedy (18), from Bruff, Co Limerick, had attended the hospital for a planned operation.

At the time, a spokesman on behalf of the hospital stated: “UL Hospitals Group wishes to express its deepest sympathies with Jessica’s family.”

The hospital did not respond to questions about its investigation.

The spokesman also added: “We will be dealing with the family directly on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Jessica was laid to rest in Dromin, and is survived by her “heartbroken parents” James and Ann, brother Adam, relatives and friends and “a large circle of friends”, her obituary stated.

She passed away “so unexpectedly”, the notice added.

Extending his sympathies to the family, at get the time, local Fianna Fáil councillor Bill O’Donnell, now retired, said: “There is a lot of shock in the community – the community is absolutely numb. People are absolutely numb and deeply saddened.”

“The community is reeling. Everyone you bump into the street is the same. The community is very close, it is a tight little community around here,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“They are very well known and very nice people, lovely people – a lovely family. Everyone is just shocked. They are absolutely lovely people, a lovely family, lovely neighbours.”

The family have declined to comment.

The inquest is scheduled to run into Thursday.