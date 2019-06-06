News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Inquest into death of Jastine Valdez's killer to take place in December

Jastine Valdez and Mark Hennessy
By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 11:46 AM

A full inquest into the death of Mark Hennessy, who abducted and killed Jastine Valdez in Co Wicklow, will take place later this year.

Mr Hennessy (40) kidnapped the 24-year-old student as she walked home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on May 19, 2018.

Members of the Hennessy family sat in the public gallery at Dublin Coroner's Court as a date for the inquest was scheduled.

Nicholas Harden, Senior Investigating Officer for the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) told the court that all investigations into Mr Hennessy’s death had concluded.

“The file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions and no prosecution was directed. The file was examined by GSOC,” Mr Harden said.

He applied to Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane for a hearing date for the inquest.

Details of the hours leading up to the death of Mr Hennessy will be heard at the inquest on December 4 next.

Jastine Valdez.

Mr Hennessy from Bray, Co Wicklow died from a gunshot wound to his arm and chest.

He was shot by a garda at Cherrywood Business Park, Co Dublin on May 20, 2018.

An autopsy was conducted by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan the day after his death.

The matter was referred to GSOC who sought a six-month adjournment at the previous inquest hearing on December 6, 2018.

The coroner granted the application and formally adjourned the inquest to resume on December 4, 2019 for a full hearing.

An inquest into the death of Mr Hennessy’s victim Jastine Valdez is scheduled to take place at Dublin Coroner’s Court on November 4, 2019.

Miss Valdez had taken the 5.40pm bus from Bray to Enniskerry on Saturday, May 19, 2018. She was making her way home when she was abducted on a busy road at 6.20pm.

A witness who saw her being bundled into a car raised the alarm. Her body was discovered shortly before 3pm on Monday, May 21, 2018 in woodlands at Rathmichael, south Dublin.

