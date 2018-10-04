Inquest into death of Derek Coakley Hutch adjourned to next year

An inquest into the death of Derek Coakley Hutch has been adjourned again until next April.

The Coroner's Court has granted a further adjournment while criminal proceedings are still underway.

The inquest that opened in May heard that 27-year-old Derek Coakley Hutch died of a gunshot wound to the head.

He had been sitting in a car parked at the Bridgeview halting site beside Cloverhill Prison at around 3pm on January 20 last.

Today, Dublin Coroner's Court heard there are still open lines of enquiry and the investigation is ongoing.

Coroner Myra Cullinane further adjourned the inquest for mention on April 2, 2019, while criminal proceedings are still being contemplated.

Digital Desk