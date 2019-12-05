Inquest hears no criminal charges in relation to death of man crushed by bull on farm

No criminal charges will be brought in relation to the death of a man who died tragically in a farm accident. Kieran Byrne from Cadamstown, Kinnity, Co Offaly suffered fatal injuries when he was crushed by a bull on a farm.

Two separate inquiries into his death lead to the submission of files from An Garda Siochana and the Health and Safety Authority to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP.)

A date for a full inquest into the man’s death has been scheduled after the DPP directed no prosecution following consideration of evidence.

Witness statements, photographs and maps will now be made available to Dublin Coroner’s Court ahead of the inquest next May.

Mr Byrne suffered head injuries in the incident and was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he died on July 19 2018.

Doctors performed surgery in a bid to save his life at Beaumont Hospital but this was unsuccessful.

An autopsy carried out by Dr Michael Farrell gave the cause of death as severe head injuries.

Garda Paul Quinlisk told the court the garda investigation file had been submitted to the DPP and no prosecution was directed.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for full hearing on May 5 2020.