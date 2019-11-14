News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Inquest hears man, 75, crushed by silage bales in farm tragedy

By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 12:47 PM

A 75-year-old man died after he was crushed by two silage bales in a tragic farm accident.

Peter Osborne of Flowery, Ballybonia, Ardee, Co Louth died on July 26 last at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

The father of three sons and one daughter suffered multiple injuries in the incident at the farm on July 16, 2019.

The man’s son Patrick Osborne gave evidence of the formal identification of his father at the opening of an inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

Patrick Osborne formally identified his father following his death at Tallaght Hospital to Garda Christina Lawless of Tallaght Garda Station.

A Health and Safety (HSA) investigation was launched following the incident, the inquest heard.

“I am preparing my file at the moment and it is almost ready,” HSA investigator Catherine Glancy said.

Insp Glancy applied for a three-month adjournment of the inquest to allow for the file to be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions and a decision made.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention to March 26, 2020.

