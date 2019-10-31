News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Inquest hears 'good tenant' took his own life days before letting agent came to evict him

By Louise Roseingrave
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 12:23 PM

A 59-year-old Polish man took his own life days before a letting agent arrived to evict him, Dublin Coroner’s Court has heard.

Mariusz Garski had been living at a rented house in Swords, Co Dublin for three years.

Letting agent Stephen McKinney arrived to the rented property at Holywell Dale, Swords, Co. Dublin on April 11, 2018.

“He’d been there three years, there were no issues,” Mr McKinney told Dublin Coroner’s Court.

“He was a good tenant, very nice man. His rent was always kind of late but he would always catch up."

“He looked after the house very well, he was a good guy,” Mr McKinney said.

On April 7, Mr McKinney phoned Mr Garski because his rent of €1,300 per month, was not paid. Mr Garski said he would put money into the account.

“He lodged money that day but it was only a fraction of what was due. I think it was €250 that was lodged,” Mr McKinney said.

The tenant’s phone was turned off when Mr McKinney tried to make contact the following week. He called to the property on Wednesday, April 11, with the intention of serving an eviction notice.

“I went up to his bedroom. When I opened the door he was lying on the ground on his back,” Mr McKinney said.

Gardaí were called and Mr Garski was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.40pm

In the bedroom Garda Karen Duffy of Swords Garda Station found his phone close to his hand, an iPad and a notebook with notes stating his intention to take his life.

Three days previously, on April 8 Mr Garski had contacted his friend Jacub Maszlaski via Facebook private messaging. He asked him to take control of a memorial page on Facebook. This is his last recorded activity.

“I’d known Mariusz since 2005 through a Polish newspaper he ran. He got in touch about moving to Ireland.

“He always appeared mostly happy and carefree but I knew he was up and down,” Mr Maszlaski said in his deposition.

"He was always pretending he was happy, giving us good advice."

"He said talking was the most important thing but he was not able to talk himself."

Mr Garski’s body was transferred to the morgue at Blanchardstown Hospital for a post-mortem. The autopsy revealed the cause of death as respiratory depression due to lethal levels of alprazolam.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a verdict of suicide.

“The notes are self-explanatory and there is no reason to think they were not contemporaneous,” the coroner said.

Garda Duffy said Mr Garski’s belongings will be delivered to his adult daughter through the Polish Embassy.

“We’ll ensure that every communication that’s required is made,” Dr Cullinane said.

