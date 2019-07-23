News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Inquest hears criminal proceedings being considered in relation to fatal M50 crash

By Louise Roseingrave
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 01:01 PM

Criminal charges are being considered in relation to the death of a 39-year-old woman following a collision on the M50 in Dublin.

Jacqueline Griffin, from Tallaght, Dublin 24 died following a collision on the Junction 5 slip road in Finglas on January 24 2019.

Her mother Frances Griffin provided a DNA sample to gardaí which was analysed by a forensic scientist as part of the formal identification process.

The woman’s family appealed to the public not to share images of the fatal crash following her death, after pictures were shared widely on social media platforms.

The collision involved a number of vehicles including a truck.

The family did not attend the opening of an inquest into Ms Griffin’s death at Dublin Coroner’s Court but a deposition from the woman’s mother was read out.

Mrs Griffin said she gave a DNA sample to gardaí on January 25, 2019.

Detective Garda Sarah Jane Connolly brought the samples to Forensic Science Ireland and asked for these to be tested for comparison as a matter of urgency.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as head injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Inspector Bronagh O'Reilly told the coroner a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Det Gda Connolly applied for a six-month adjournment of the case to allow time for the DPP to consider the case.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until January 16 next for further mention.

