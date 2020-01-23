News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Inquest hears boy, 4, was found 'purple and unresponsive' in Cork creche

Inquest hears boy, 4, was found 'purple and unresponsive' in Cork creche
Cillian O'Driscoll. Picture: Cork Courts
By Liz Dunphy
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 03:37 PM

A four-year-old boy was found 'purple and unresponsive' in a Cork creche before he died hours later.

Cillian O'Driscoll had seemed happy and healthy when he attended Kindercare pre-school in Ballincollig on December 14, 2018.

He told his mother that he loved her before she left for work and hugged his tutor when she met him at the pre-school.

But at approximately 2pm, staff at the pre-school noticed that little Cillian had 'turned purple' and was unresponsive. They administered CPR, called an ambulance and he was rushed to hospital.

But by 10.30pm that evening, his parents were holding him in hospital as his organs failed and his heart stopped beating.

Pathologist Dr Martaret Bolster told Cork Coroner's Court that the child's cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest with patchy myocarditis and florid bilateral bronchopneumonia.

His parents, John Paul and Deirdre O'Driscoll sat in the packed courtroom as the verdict was given.

John Paul and Deirdre O'Driscoll. Picture: Cork Courts
John Paul and Deirdre O'Driscoll. Picture: Cork Courts

Speaking in court, his mum, Deirdre said that Cillian loved cuddles and being with his mum, dad and baby brother, Darragh.

"He loved playing outdoors - Fountainstown beach was one of his favourite places. He loved cuddles and being with John Paul and his brother and I. He loved puzzles and jigsaw, he used to cuddle the pieces in bed. Those pieces are still in his bed."

A photo was handed in to the court by the O'Driscoll's barrister, Pearse Shreenan, "so that Cillian could be there with the family and with the court today".

The inquest continues.

READ MORE

Teenager arrested in connection with Cameron Blair death

More on this topic

Court sets date for Ryanair's injunction case against SkyscannerCourt sets date for Ryanair's injunction case against Skyscanner

Soldier in Queen’s ceremonial regiment convicted of armed robberiesSoldier in Queen’s ceremonial regiment convicted of armed robberies

Court hears vulnerable girl was 'scared for my family' when she stored gun and bullets for 'serious criminal'Court hears vulnerable girl was 'scared for my family' when she stored gun and bullets for 'serious criminal'

Woman tells High Court judge of 'worst relapse in 10 years' in battle with anorexiaWoman tells High Court judge of 'worst relapse in 10 years' in battle with anorexia


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Legal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting listsLegal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting lists

Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'

Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79mOberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79m

Sinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental healthSinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental health


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician with special interest in neurodisability, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple StreetWorking Life: Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician at Temple Street

THE temperature of your baking ingredients can affect the outcome.Michelle Darmody bakes espresso and pecan cake and chocolate lime mousse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »