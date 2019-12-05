News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Inquest hears 'beautiful, happy child' developed fatal seizures and died

Inquest hears 'beautiful, happy child' developed fatal seizures and died
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 04:51 PM

A three year old who caught chicken pox developed fatal seizures and died, an inquest heard.

The mother of little Cristina Motreanu initially thought she was choking on a piece of raw turnip and tried desperately to clear her airway before calling an ambulance. However test results revealed the little girl developed a rare form of epileptic seizures and this prompted the choking episode.

“She was a beautiful, happy child, she was born special. She only had one lung but she was more active and playful than so many other children. She loved to play outside with her brother Robert and she loved going to playschool. She was our beautiful joy,” the child’s mother Elena Motreanu said, speaking after an inquest.

Cristina was feeling tired at home at Cruise Park Drive, Tyrellstown, Dublin 15 on January 23 2018. Her brother Robert, who was three years older, had chicken pox and her mother said Cristina developed a rash the previous day.

“She was at home and happy and playing but later she got tired and I told her to stay in bed. I had given her a piece of raw turnip and she was eating it. Then I heard a cough from behind the couch and her face turned blue and I called for help,” Mrs Motreanu said.

READ MORE

Justice Minister confirms 10 out of 18 charged with brothel-keeping are Romanian

The child began having a seizure and was rushed to hospital. Paramedics found no blockage in her airway. At Temple Street Children’s Hospital the infant was diagnosed with new-onset refractory status epilepticus (NORSE), a life-threatening condition in which a healthy person without a previous history of seizures begins having seizures. Medics could find no cause for the seizures.

Cristina’s condition deteriorated and she died in hospital on January 31 2018.

An autopsy gave the cause of death as brain damage due to lack of oxygen due to seizures, with chicken pox as a contributory factor.

“The reason she died was brain damage due to lack of oxygen, due to continuous seizing. It’s not possible to say whether choking was relevant one way or another but it is relevant that she had chicken pox at the time,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

Returning a narrative verdict, the coroner noted that no cause for the onset of the seizures was identified. The coroner sympathised with the child’s parents, Elena and Doru Motreanu, who are from Romania.

“It is very complex evidence and must be very difficult for you as a family not to have exact answers and so distressing for you to have lost your beautiful little girl,” the coroner said.

READ MORE

'She was left in the hallway beside the bins': Inquest hears woman, 67, who discharged herself later died

More on this topic

'She was left in the hallway beside the bins': Inquest hears woman, 67, who discharged herself later died'She was left in the hallway beside the bins': Inquest hears woman, 67, who discharged herself later died

'Cars are not toys' warn parents of Limerick teen, 17, who died in €350 car during pursuit'Cars are not toys' warn parents of Limerick teen, 17, who died in €350 car during pursuit

Gardaí finalising file in relation to toddler's methadone toxicity deathGardaí finalising file in relation to toddler's methadone toxicity death

Family of man who died after driver 'fleeing from devil' crashed into him: 'We have no closure'Family of man who died after driver 'fleeing from devil' crashed into him: 'We have no closure'


InquestChicken PoxTOPIC: Inquest

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy picks perfect paperweights, brilliant books and Christmas collectables this week.Brilliant books and Christmas collectables - here's our wish list

From starring in a Cork-set film, to securing a role in Ridley Scott’s major new HBO series, it has been quite a year for Niamh Algar, writes Esther McCarthyIreland’s next big thing: Niamh Algar on her incredible year

Kya deLongchamps wonders if we should surrender to the pagan prompting of mistletoe.Mistletoe is returning to its hemiparasitic life back in the woodland

Playing games will sneak in physical activity without them even realising.9 fun ways to get your kids to do more exercise

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »