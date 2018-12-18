Inquest: Fly hook may have triggered fisherman’s seizure

A fly hook, discovered at an autopsy embedded in the skin of a salmon fisherman’s back, may have triggered an epileptic seizure, an inquest was told yesterday.

Tamas Nemeth, consultant pathologist at Mayo University Hospital, suggested that the pain may have triggered the seizure, causing John Newcombe, 52, to fall into the River Moy at Foxford which he fished regularly.

Mr Newcombe, who was single and lived locally, fell into the river on May 28 last. He had a history of epileptic seizures.

Dr Nemeth told the inquest hearing, conducted by the coroner for Mayo, Patrick O’Connor, that the medical cause of death was freshwater drowning.

The coroner returned a verdict of accidental death.

“The presence of the fish hook was probably as a result of an unfortunate cast,” the pathologist said.

Dr Nemeth went on to suggest that the pain caused by the hook injury may have triggered an epileptic attack causing Mr Newcombe to fall into the water.

However, the pathologist’s theory as to what might have happened was rejected by a relative of the deceased.

Speaking from the body of the coroner’s court, the relative said Mr Newcombe was “too good a fisherman to get a hook caught in his back”.

The speaker suggested his relative could have suffered a seizure while holding his fishing rod and then sustained the hook injury.

A local woman Arleen Campbell, went into the river and held onto the deceased after seeing him getting into difficulty.

Ms Campbell, with her back against a rock, held onto Mr Newcombe until he could be taken from the water by Garda Patrick Coleman and local businessman Michael Tiernan.

Kevin Downey, of Moyview, Foxford, told the inquest Mr Newcombe called to his house on the morning of May 28 and asked him if he was going fishing.

When Mr Downey said he “wouldn’t bother”, his friend said he would get one of his kids to go with him.

“He usually wouldn’t go fishing without them because he gets epileptic fits. I don’t know why he went,” Mr Downey continued in a statement which was read to the inquest.

After returning a verdict from natural causes, in accordance with the medical evidence, the coroner expressed his deepest sympathy with the relatives of the deceased.

“John died doing what he loved best — fishing”, Mr O’Connor said. “He had a freshwater life on the Moy, the envy of many.”