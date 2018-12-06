NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Inquest finds man, 63, who was attacked in his home died of stab wound to neck

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 01:30 PM
By Louise Roseingrave

A 63-year-old knife victim attacked at his home died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

Gerard Fortune suffered haemorrhage and shock due to the stab wound inflicted at his home on Rutland Grove in Crumlin, Dublin 12 at around 8pm on August 18 2018.

Dublin Coroner's Court. File photo

The man, who worked as a carer, was rushed to St James’s Hospital where medics tried but failed to save his life.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that his daughter, Laura Lamb formally identified his remains in hospital following his death.

Garda Liza Galvin confirmed this identification took place at St James’s Hospital and she identified the body to Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Dr Bolster performed an autopsy and gave the cause of death as haemorrhage and shock due to a stab wound to the neck. Inspector Paul Sargent of Crumlin Garda Station told the court that criminal proceedings were underway.

“The accused has been charged and the Book of Evidence is to be served on December 18,” Insp Sargent said.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest until after criminal proceedings are complete and extended her sympathy to the family.


