Innocent bystanders could have been shot dead at a 'reckless' gangland shooting, senior Gardaí says

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 05:33 PM
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Senior gardaí say innocent bystanders, including children, could have been shot dead at a “reckless” gangland shooting during rush-hour in west Dublin.

The target, Lee Boylan, is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot three times in the upper body as he sat in his car at traffic lights.

The 24-year-old's condition deteriorated over Wednesday night and was transferred from Blanchardstown Hospital to Beaumont Hospital in north Dublin.

Mr Boylan, from Fortlawn Avenue in Clonsilla, was sitting in his van in traffic on Blakestown Road in the Mulhuddart area of Blanchardstown, at 5pm.

Superintendent Noel Carolan said the gunman exited the passenger seat of a BMW that was three to four cars behind the target's van and approached on foot and opened fire.

It was daylight. There were a number of people in the area, including children, there was number of shots discharged, a number of bullets entered the van, came out the far side, anybody in the vicinity could have been shot dead, so clearly it was extremely reckless

Supt Carolan said the victim was struck a number of times in the upper body. He said gardaí were close by and administered CPR, before ambulance crew arrived.

He said his condition was described as “critical”.

The gunman fled on foot, while the driver of the black/grey BMW sped away and burned out the car.

Supt Carolan asked people for any sightings of the BMW coupe, registration number 05KY5360, in recent times.

The gunman is described as around 6ft tall, wearing a dark bulky parka-style jacket, down to his knees, a black baseball cap with a white logo and a blue glove on his left hand.

The driver of the BMW is described as around 6ft tall, 40-50 years of age, with grey facial hair, wearing a baseball cap and a hooded top and looked “quite emaciated”.

* Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000; Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

