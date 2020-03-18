INMO urges HSE to give hospital workers free parking as reports come in of staff cars being clamped

There have been reports of healthcare workers having their cars clamped at hospitals while they work overtime to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has raised the issue, but they are waiting for a response from the HSE.

The car parks are not at full capacity because of restrictions in place due to Covid-19.

Fianna Fáil TD, John Lahart, also believes hospitals must abandon car park fees and clamping during the outbreak.

Deputy Lahart said: “I am calling on the Minister for Health to make a clear directive on the suspension of fees and clamping on hospital grounds. The Minister needs to engage with the hospital groups and advise them to suspend all fees as soon as possible

“Healthcare workers are working around the clock and under pressurised environments in a bid to combat the on-going health crisis.

I heard one nurse on the radio describe how she had stayed to work extra hours in the hospital to come out to her car clamped. This behaviour is totally unnecessary in the current crisis we now find ourselves in and must be stopped immediately.

“Public hospital car parks are currently not at full capacity due to the restrictions, so the doctors, nurses and other health care workers should be allowed to park free of charge and not have to worry about coming out at the end of a shift to find their car clamped.

“Healthcare workers should not be expected to have to take public transport during this crisis. It is difficult for medical staff to maintain social distancing guidelines because of the important work they are carrying each day in treating patients. The least that hospitals can do is offer free parking for them."

Sinn Féin's Mark Ward revealed several staff have told him that they have not been given free parking in the hospitals where they work.

He urged hospitals to give healthcare workers spaces free of charge.

Free parking in hospital carparks should be made available for healthcare workers - @Wardy1916 https://t.co/vvXZz6cIFX pic.twitter.com/OrBvpHcFhN — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) March 18, 2020

He said: “Not only will this be a small gesture of appreciation to these unsung heroes, but it will also help staff to continue to stay safe and carry on their vital duties.

“It is difficult for staff to maintain social distancing guidelines if they are forced to use public transport due to lack of car parking facilities at their hospital.”

Dublin City Council said it has already instructed Dublin Street Parking Services, to "exercise discretion" when clamping cars parked on roads and streets surrounding hospitals, the department of health, and HSE offices.

The council is not in charge of parking at hospitals, they are run by private companies.

The council said: "We are endeavouring to put in place a more formal identification procedure for vehicles belonging to medical professionals and staff associated with medical facilities, to ensure that we can prioritise spaces around these locations for the medical staff."

They will continue to clamp other motorists who continue to park legally and they have advised drivers not to park in the vicinity of medical facilities and to leave these spaces free for medical professionals.

They added: "Medical professionals and staff working in the Covid-19 test centre at Croke Park are advised that they can park inside the stadium. Parking at other testing locations will be addressed on a case by case basis."

In a statement read out on RTÉ’s Liveline programme, David Cullen of Euro Car Parks, which operates the Mater Hospital’s car park, said it has suspended all clamping activity nationwide with the exception of crucial A&E areas.