INMO: More than 550 patients waiting for hospital beds

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 11:30 AM

The country's hospitals have 554 patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

The figures show that 386 are waiting in emergency departments, while 168 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest figure with 74 awaiting beds, while Cork University Hospital has 46 people waiting for beds.

Letterkenny University Hospital in Co. Donegal has 39, South Tipperary General Hospital has 37 and University Hospital Galway has 35.

