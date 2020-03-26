News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
INMO: HSE needs to act 'a lot faster' on pay for student nurses

Phil Ní Sheaghdha
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 07:45 AM

The general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), Phil Ní Sheaghdha has said the HSE needs to change its mentality and the way it operates.

“It needs to act a lot faster” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha was responding to a question about pay for student nurses working during the coronavirus crisis.

"It was not sufficient to say that student nurses will get paid, the INMO needed to see the details to ensure that they are paid the correct rates."

She also called on the HSE have a plan in place to distribute PPE (personal protective equipment) to frontline medical staff once it arrives from China.

"Any equipment must be immediately diverted to where it is most needed," she said.

"Because of the danger of cross contamination health care workers in intensive care units and those taking sample swabs must be a priority for PPE.

“We need the HSE to prioritise them until we get sufficient stocks.”

