Home»Breaking News»ireland

INMO: Hospital trolley figures approach 8,000 for September

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 09:39 AM

Almost 8,000 patients were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs in September, according to new figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisations (INMO).

The INMO’s monthly Trolley Watch Analysis showed that 7,765 patients were treated without hospital beds in September 2018. Sixty-eight of them were aged under 16.

The union has said that unfilled nursing vacancies are impacting patient safety.

The figures show that Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, and Letterkenny University Hospital all hit record highs for a September.

    The highest waiting numbers for September were:

  • University Hospital Limerick: 894

  • Cork University Hospital: 781

  • University Hospital Galway: 609

  • Letterkenny University Hospital: 502

  • Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore: 461

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “Nearly 8,000 people on trolleys should be regarded as a national crisis. But it’s become business as usual in the Irish health service.

“Our members are telling us that they can’t go on with this number of unfilled vacancies. It’s not safe for patients and it’s not safe for staff.

“The HSE simply cannot hire enough nurses and midwives on these wages. Unless pay increases, vacancies will remain open, wards will remain understaffed and things will only get worse.”

Nurses will soon be balloted on whether to accept the Government’s proposals on pay, and if they think they are sufficient to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis.

The INMO is recommending members vote to reject.

Today's figures show that 322 people are on trolleys and overflow wards in the country's hospitals today.

The INMO said that is a decrease of 23% on the same day last year when there were 416 patients on trolleys.


KEYWORDS

HospitalovercrowdingtrolleysIrelandINMOnurses

Related Articles

'If you want to torture people, send them to A&E' - Nurses describe 'hellish' conditions at Limerick hospital

Nurses and midwives begin series of lunchtime protests over lack of winter plans

INMO: HSE has no plan for extra patients in winter

Nurses to hold HSE talks as hospitals see 'record overcrowding'

More in this Section

New #RebootYourCommute challenge aims to make workers' commutes healthier and smarter

Simon Communities: Govt can solve homelessness crisis before it becomes the new 'normal'

Houses evacuated as bomb squad deals with suspect device in Dublin

Report finds people with disabilities experience more discrimination than those without


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »