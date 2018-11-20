Home»ireland

INMO criticise Donohoe for communicating over the airwaves rather than in person

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 05:19 PM

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has criticised the Finance Minister for communicating over the airwaves - rather than meeting them in person.

The body was responding to Paschal Donohoe, who expressed his disappointment with its decision to ballot for industrial action.

The INMO has highlighted concerns about understaffing and safety in the health service and wants a 12% pay rise for nurses, which is expected to cost €300m.

But the group insists that figure is being exaggerated by the Department of Finance.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha is calling on the government to show them respect and meet face-to-face.

She said: "I think the Government have to engage with us.

"I think the Government have to give us the respect of knowing how the service works, what we can bring from a productivity point of view, as we have done even during the austerity measures.

"Nursing and midwifery have never been found wanting when it comes to taking on additional roles, nurse prescribing, etc etc.

"Anything that benefits the patient - makes their journey smoother - you will not find the nurses and midwives wanting."

