INMO call on Government to provide childcare for front-line health workers during Covid-19 crisis

The INMO has told the Government to provide frontline healthcare workers with childcare during the Covid-19 crisis.

Many healthcare workers are having to stay at home to look after their children because of school and creche closures.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said they have raised this issue repeatedly with the Government for several weeks, but are still awaiting a response.

"We have stressed to the HSE and the Government that this must be dealt with immediately," she said.

Childcare can be expensive and difficult to arrange at the best of times but school and creche closures have pushed the problem to breaking point.

“Nine out of 10 nurses and midwives are women. Our members cover 24/7 shifts. Childcare has always been a major practical issue in our professions. With school and creche closures, our members are being put under intolerable pressure."

Not only has the childcare issue caused needless stress at such a difficult time, but it has also made rosters and staffing increasingly difficult.

“Covid-19 means ensuring we have as many nurses and midwives on the frontline as possible. That is being increasingly compromised due to a lack of childcare," she said.

Ms Ní Sheaghda said Ireland is asking a lot of its frontline workers at this time and providing backup childcare is the very least that could be done.