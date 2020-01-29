News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

INMO: 540 patients on trolleys today, including five children

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 10:39 AM

540 patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 381 waiting in the emergency department, while 159 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

These figures include five children in emergency departments, with four in Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin and one child in University Hospital Galway.

Cork University Hospital is the worst affected facility, with 58 people without beds, according to the INMO.

That is followed by 55 at University Hospital Limerick and 42 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

