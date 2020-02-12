Inmates take part in courses at cost of over €350k

More than €350,000 has been spent on 125 prisoners to take part in Open University courses over the past two years.

Of the 58 students who enrolled in 2018, all but three passed with flying colours, with just two fails and one inmate withdrawing from the course.

The most popular course over the past two years has been An Introduction to Business and Management, with 12 prisoners taking it, according to records provided by the Irish Prison Service.

The next most popular course was Fundamentals of Accounting, which was taken by seven people.

Education relating to sport and crime was also popular, with four students each taking courses in Sport and Fitness, Sport Psychology, and Making Your Exercise Certificate Count.

Four more took a course entitled Understanding Criminology, while two enrolled for Counselling and Forensic Psychology.

The number taking part in Open University courses has risen this year to 67.

The Irish Prison Service said it had spent close to €157,000 on these courses in 2018. The bill for last year was higher, at almost €200,000, because of increased course enrolment.

Course fees can range from around €1,700 up to €3,500 with the average cost working out at approximately €2,800 per prisoner.

Students are free to pick whatever course they want with three students studying Spanish, both beginner and intermediate level, during the past two years.

One person opted for a creative writing course while four enrolled on a course called You and Your Money.

Reflecting the fact that some might not have much formal education, some students picked subjects such as Essential Maths or Discovering Maths.

A number of people were also enrolled on access modules, which provide a gentler route back into education.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said the courses were paid from its annual budget for education, which was €1.265m in 2018.

He said: “[We provide] a wide range of rehabilitative programmes to those in custody that include education, vocational training, healthcare, psychiatric, psychological, counselling, welfare, and spiritual services.

“These programmes can offer purposeful activity to those in custody while serving their sentences, and can encourage them to lead law-abiding lives on released.”

He said prison bosses takes all reasonable steps to ensure prisoners who request access to education are provided with support.