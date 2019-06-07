Inmate caught with phone in cell twice in Cork prison

An inmate at Cork Prison was caught twice in three weeks with a mobile phone in his cell. Keith Heaphy had his jail time increased by two months yesterday after he pleaded guilty to having a miniature phone in his possession on two separate occasions, contrary to the Prisons Act.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that by law the sentences had to be consecutive to the sentence Heaphy had been serving. Judge Kelleher imposed an overall sentence of two months, consecutive to the two years he was already serving. Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan outlined the background to the offences and how they came to be detected.

On March 19, at Cork Prison, an officer was carrying out a routine search of prisoner Keith Heaphy, of 59 Kerryhall Rd, Fairhill, Cork. During the course of the search, Heaphy was found in possession of a red Sonica miniature mobile phone. This was seized and handed to Det Garda Kevin O’Donnell on March 24.

Similarly, on April 12 at Cork Prison, another officer was carrying out a routine search of Heaphy, who was then found in possession of a Black L8Star miniature mobile phone. This was seized and handed over to Det Garda Danielle Hegarty and Det Garda John Gleeson.

Heaphy was subsequently detained at Mountjoy Prison. He made full admissions in respect of both phones when questioned by gardaí. Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said he has been punished by a P19 disciplinary process in prison and lost privileges for 40 days.

Ms Hallahan said the accused was presently serving his sentence at Mountjoy in Dublin. Heaphy was serving a two-year sentence. He pleaded guilty to two incidents of possession of a phone in prison without permission of the governor, contrary to the Prisons Act 2007.