NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Injured walker rescued from mountain ridge in the Comeraghs

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 01:12 PM

An injured walker was rescued from a mountain ridge in Co Waterford yesterday.

A multi-agency operation swung into action in the Comeragh Mountains after the alert was raised yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics, Mountain Rescue crews and the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 all responded.

John Foley, from South Eastern Mountain Rescue, says the walker was airlifted to hospital and all the teams arrived back safely.

"We worked with Rescue 117, the took one of our team members plus our team doctor up onto the ridge," he said.

"We already had two people who had made their way up by then, along with the ambulance guys."

The man was treated and brought by helicopter to University Hospital Waterford.

"[It was]a great co-operation with all the agencies high in the Comeraghs," Mr Foley said.

READ MORE

Man's body recovered from river in Co Cork

More on this topic

Search for woman missing from Inis Oírr stood down after body found

Ben Nevis climbers would have known nothing about avalanche: rescuer

'Race against time' to rescue survivors after Indonesia mine collapse

Irish Coast guard praised for 'difficult' rescue on Aran Islands

KEYWORDS

ComeraghsWaterfordRescue

More in this Section

Helmet 'probably would not have made a difference' to Cork cyclist killed, inquest hears

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

Man faces jail for assaulting former work colleague's son in pizzeria


Lifestyle

Restaurant review: Burnt - Princes St, Cork

Product Watch: Helping you find the perfect spring scent

Animal instinct: Giving animals a 'fair deal' is how Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick wants to be remembered

Family pride: What it takes to raise a family of four or more

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »