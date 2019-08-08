News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Injured taken to hospital after collision between car and van

By Elaine Keogh
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 04:45 PM

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the N52.

Two vehicles were involved, a car and a van, in the accident which happened between the Louth and Monaghan border near Ardee.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.

Gardaí from Louth are understood to be at the scene along with the fire service from counties Louth and Monaghan while the ambulance service attended the scene.

The injured have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, and it is believed some of them may have been airlifted to hospital.

