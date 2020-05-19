Injured sailor on Norwegian naval vessel airlifted to CUH in long-range medevac

A sailor injured on board a Norwegian naval vessel has been airlifted to Cork following a long-range medevac involving two Coast Guard helicopters off the south west coast this afternoon.

The casualty was airlifted on board the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 from the vessel, Thor Heyerdhal, from a position some 150 nautical miles south west of the Fastnet just before teatime.

The casualty was flown to Cork Airport from where he was transported by HSE ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The sailor, it is understood, was injured as the vessel cruised in the open ocean earlier today.

The alarm was raised and the ship, a Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate of the Royal Norwegian Navy, set a course closer to the Irish coastline to close the distance for the airlift.

The Waterford-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 and Rescue 115 were both tasked for the mission.

Both left their bases and both refuelled in Castletownbere around 2pm before Rescue 115 set course for the naval vessel.

The aircraft rendezvoused with the vessel and airlifted the casualty on board at around 5.15pm as Rescue 117 provided ‘top cover’ for the mission, flying at high altitude and maintaining a communications link between Rescue 115 and Valentia Coastguard which coordinated the mission.

Both aircraft are due to return to their bases soon.