Injured referee’s message to attackers: ‘I forgive you and hold no grudge’

The referee who suffered extensive facial injuries following a violent assault at a football match said he would like to see the day when referees can go onto a football pitch and “feel safe”.

Daniel Sweeney, a father of two who sustained a broken jaw and an eye-socket injury when a row broke out towards the end of a match in the midlands, told RTÉ News: “I would like to see the day when a referee can go on to a football field and feel safe and be safe.”

Mr Sweeney also said he bore no ill-will towards his attackers, that he was a man of faith and forgave them.

“I want to say I bear absolutely no animosity towards them whatsoever for what’s happened.”

“Actually I would forgive them and that’s my message. I forgive you for what happened and hold no grudge,” he said.

Mr Sweeney was attacked after a soccer match between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town in Horseleap, Co Westmeath, on Sunday.

His jaw was broken in two places, his eye-socket fractured, and he required multiple stitches in his nose.

Yesterday Mr McSweeney said that he was “feeling sore”.

He said the experience “makes you question should I be refereeing, when you feel you are not protected, it makes you question whether refereeing is for you?”

The row which led to his injuries began on the pitch when he was pushed and gave a red card.

Shortly afterwards, the match had to be abandoned.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is investigating the incident as are the gardaí.

Gardaí from Tullamore were called to the scene after the game in the Combined Counties Football League. Chris Hand, secretary of the Combined Counties Football League, said they will have the referee’s report shortly and that the individuals involved have been identified and suspended from all football activity.

Paul O’Brien, president of the Irish Soccer Referees’ Society, has called on the FAI to review the guidelines for sanctions against those who assault referees following the incident.

Mr Sweeney, who was hospitalised following the attack, said he has been “overwhelmed” by messages of support.

He thanked hospital staff for their expert care.

"I just want to say thanks for all the kind messages of support, they have been overwhelming.

“And I just want to thank hospital staff for all their care,” he said.

A Garda spokesperson said last night that “no arrests have been made at this time relating to this incident”.