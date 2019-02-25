NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Injured man evacuated from Norweigan fishing vessel by Waterford Coast Guard

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 07:24 PM
By Digital Desk staff

File image

The Coast Guard evacuated an injured man from a Norweigan fishing vessel this morning.

The man was taken on board the Waterford based helicopter R117 from the boat which was located over 100 miles off the South West coast.

He was then transferred into the care of the HSE on arrival at Kerry Airport.

The Coast Guard Co-ordination Centre in Valentia handled the operation after they were initially alerted by UK Coastguard who received a request earlier this morning.

Following consultation with the Irish Coast Guard, the fishing vessel was asked to proceed into the Irish Search and Rescue Region to enable the evacuation.

KEYWORDS

Coast GuardWaterfordEvacuation

