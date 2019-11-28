Injunctions against two Longford beef farmers to be struck out

Court injunctions against two beef farmers who had been protesting outside a pet food company in Longford are to be struck out.

C&D Petfoods had brought the action against Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady and local carpenter Colm Leonard after its facility in Edgeworthstown was blockaded in September during the dispute over beef prices.

The disruption led to the company temporarily laying off 187 of its employees.

The Beef Plan Movement had said it would not attend any meetings of the Beef Market Taskforce until the two injunctions were lifted.

Dermot O'Brien, South-west Regional Chair of the Beef Plan Movement, says they are now prepared to meet as soon as tomorrow.

Mr O'Brien said: "We want to be able to convene straight away. We're waiting a long time. We're waiting now over six or seven weeks for this to kick off.

"And we want it to kick off straight away because the beef farmers in this country are under a lot of pressure. They're not in receipt of a fair price for their product."