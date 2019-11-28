News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Injunctions against two Longford beef farmers to be struck out

Injunctions against two Longford beef farmers to be struck out
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 02:06 PM

Court injunctions against two beef farmers who had been protesting outside a pet food company in Longford are to be struck out.

C&D Petfoods had brought the action against Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady and local carpenter Colm Leonard after its facility in Edgeworthstown was blockaded in September during the dispute over beef prices.

The disruption led to the company temporarily laying off 187 of its employees.

The Beef Plan Movement had said it would not attend any meetings of the Beef Market Taskforce until the two injunctions were lifted.

Dermot O'Brien, South-west Regional Chair of the Beef Plan Movement, says they are now prepared to meet as soon as tomorrow.

Mr O'Brien said: "We want to be able to convene straight away. We're waiting a long time. We're waiting now over six or seven weeks for this to kick off.

"And we want it to kick off straight away because the beef farmers in this country are under a lot of pressure. They're not in receipt of a fair price for their product."

READ MORE

Tusla to close four Hyde and Seek creches in Dublin

More on this topic

'I'm a solicitor': Man told gardaí to 'f*** off' during night out, court hears'I'm a solicitor': Man told gardaí to 'f*** off' during night out, court hears

Father jailed for Christmas sex assaultFather jailed for Christmas sex assault

Garda tells trial accused was 'aggressive' on night of attempted murder; witness breaks down during questioningGarda tells trial accused was 'aggressive' on night of attempted murder; witness breaks down during questioning

'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack 'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department

Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner Whether human rights obligations upheld in homicide review cases is unclear - Commissioner

Gardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdownGardaí make 17 arrests in Waterford crime crackdown

Danny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural IrelandDanny Healy-Rae claims 'tough' speeding penalties are 'yet another' attack on rural Ireland


Lifestyle

My family tells me I have bad breath. What would you suggest?Natural health: 'My family tells me I have bad breath'; My digestion has slowed down'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »