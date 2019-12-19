News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Injunction application brought by relative of Cyril McGuinness over seized phones struck out

Cyril McGuinness leaving Dublin District Court on July 7,2014. Pic: Collins Courts.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 04:43 PM

A High Court judge has struck out an application brought by a relative of convicted criminal Cyril McGuinness for the return of two mobile phones confiscated by gardaí at Dublin Airport.

Barbara Sloan, a sister in law of the deceased, was travelling to the UK with Mary McGuinness, Cyril McGuinness's widow when they were taken off a flight at Dublin Airport.

She claims they were held by Garda detectives for two hours and two mobile phones seized.

Ms Sloan of The Green, Seatown Park, Swords, Co Dublin brought High Court proceedings seeking various reliefs including an injunction requiring the Garda Commissioner to return the two smartphones to her.

The proceedings, which first came before the court earlier this week, were mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds today.

Lawyers for Ms Sloan had asked the case be heard as soon as possible.

However, Tony McGillicuddy Bl for the State said there was no urgency to the matter, which had been brought "in haste" in the last few days before the end of the legal term.

Counsel also said that an application for the return of the phones would more appropriately be made before the District Court under the 1897 Police Property Act.

The phones counsel added were taken as part of what counsel said was “a serious, complex and difficult" investigation.

In reply, Alan Toal Bl for Ms Sloan said his client had "no connection with and no involvement" in that investigation.

Counsel added an application under the Police Property Act was not appropriate in this case and the matter was not brought earlier because of a recent illness to a member of his client's legal team.

Counsel said it was his client's intention to bring this case before a judge and jury and that the phones contained information that the gardaí are not entitled to.

Ms Justice Reynolds, noting the phones had been seized in early November, said she was striking out the injunction application.

The judge said there was no urgency to the matter and said the application to have the phones returned could be made before the district court under the Police Property Act.

The judge also awarded the Commissioner his legal costs.

It is understood that Ms Sloan is to appeal Ms Justice Reynolds decision to the Court of Appeal.

Previously the court heard that Ms Sloan, who travels extensively and the phones contain business details is seeking the immediate return of the phones taken by gardaí.

Ms Sloan said Mrs McGuinness had asked her to accompany her to Buxton, Derbyshire to meet with the undertakers following Mr McGuinness's death.

After boarding a flight to Manchester they were approached by detectives and taken off the aircraft. She said her luggage was searched and their phones confiscated.

She said her phones contained private and business details and she had sought their return through a letter from her solicitors.

The phones were not returned, which resulted in the bringing of proceedings against the Garda Commissioner.

Cyril McGuinness, a convicted criminal was considered a key suspect in the kidnapping and torture of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney.

McGuinness died from a suspected “cardiac event” and died hours after being arrested by British Police.

The raid was part of a series of searches linked to the attack on Mr Lunney in September.

