Initial checks on all 42 buildings in school safety alert to be completed tomorrow

Monday, October 29, 2018 - 04:51 PM

The Minister for Education says initial checks on all 42 buildings at the centre of the recent school safety alert will be completed by close of business tomorrow evening.

Minister Joe McHugh says he has been briefed on the latest stage of the process by Department officials in Tullamore earlier today.

He says the results will be analysed and details released as quickly as possible.

"By close of business tomorrow evening we will be in a position that all of the 42 schools have been initially assessed," said Mr McHugh.

Mr McHugh said decisions will need to be made on the back of the assessments but "all the initial assessments breaking into the walls and also the engineering, physical assessment will be complete by close of business tomorrow evening."

Yesterday it was revealed that structural safety flaws had been uncovered at three more Celtic Tiger-era schools built by Western Building System

Last week, new Mr McHugh confirmed an urgent structural review of all Western Building Systems properties built for the State was underway due to serious fears people's lives are being put at risk.

- Digital Desk


