NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Information day on rare blood disorder taking place in Dublin

Blood cells, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 09:42 AM

The first ever patient information day on a rare blood condition will happen in Dublin today.

Immune Thrombocytopenia or ITP affects more than 1,000 Irish people.

The event aims to raise awareness and bring together people living with the illness and their families.

Consultant Haemotologist at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Dr Gerard Crotty, tells us about the condition's main symptom.

"ITP is Immune Thrombocytopenia what that refers to is that the Platelets are low. Platelets are cells that stop us bleeding so the most prominent symptom, the most severe symptom is bleeding," Dr Crotty explained.

"When the platelets are very low the patient can have spontaneous bleeding or they can bleed if they have trauma or medical procedures."

READ MORE

Part of M7 to remain closed due to upgrade works

More on this topic

Children still being placed in adult psych unit

We have a culture of people afraid to change but who secretly want to

Janssen prioritises staff retention as global war for talent escalates

Almost two-thirds of doctors on medical register hold qualification from outside Ireland

KEYWORDS

Blood CellsImmune ThrombocytopeniaITP

More in this Section

More than half a million waiting for a first hospital outpatient appointment

Garda appeal for help in locating missing Tallaght girl, 14

Baltimore RNLI rescues injured islander living on Sherkin

40,000 to benefit as Justice Minister abolishes Ireland's re-entry visa system


Lifestyle

Gavin James: Tapping into our love of a pub sing-song

Dublin Will Show You How reminds us of all-too-real isolation

Get the Look: Fake tanning

The big picture: Ruby Wax back on the road

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »