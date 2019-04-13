Information day on rare blood disorder taking place in Dublin

The first ever patient information day on a rare blood condition will happen in Dublin today.

Immune Thrombocytopenia or ITP affects more than 1,000 Irish people.

The event aims to raise awareness and bring together people living with the illness and their families.

Consultant Haemotologist at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Dr Gerard Crotty, tells us about the condition's main symptom.

"ITP is Immune Thrombocytopenia what that refers to is that the Platelets are low. Platelets are cells that stop us bleeding so the most prominent symptom, the most severe symptom is bleeding," Dr Crotty explained.

"When the platelets are very low the patient can have spontaneous bleeding or they can bleed if they have trauma or medical procedures."