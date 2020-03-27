Infectious disease expert: 'Worrying but not surprising' that Covid-19 found in Irish nursing homes

It is worrying, but not surprising that there are clusters of Covid-19 infection in nursing homes, says infectious disease expert, Sam McConkey.

Chief medical officer at the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, confirmed on Thursday that six coronavirus clusters have been found in nursing homes.

Prof McConkey believes more can be done in nursing homes to prevent transmission, such as regularly cleaning shared surfaces.

He also suggests that staff complete a checklist before going on duty to establish whether they have early symptoms of the virus.

But reports of clusters of the disease is not surprising, said Prof McConkey, during an interview on RTÉ radio.

“We know this is an illness that can be really infectious and can have four or five days of incubation before it becomes obvious.

“So, unfortunately, I am not particularly surprised about that. But we have to try and deal with it robustly,” he said.

Chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadgh Daly, said the clusters are a worrying development.

Mr Daly said the challenge for almost 550 nursing homes across the country is to slow down the spread of the coronavirus and contain the current outbreaks.

Asked about how many nursing home residents tested positive for Covid-19, Mr Daly said he would not be commenting on the figures.

He said the provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) is more urgent in the nursing home sector because of the vulnerability of residents.

He has been assured by the HSE that more PPE equipment is on its way to Ireland but they also need to assure their members that they are being prioritised.

Mr Daly said they will be meeting Health Minister, Simon Harris, on Monday and, as well as PPE, staffing is also an issue they want to raise with him.

Over the last few weeks, the HSE has been recruiting from nursing homes and the NHI has asked the health authority to stop because it is counterproductive.

Mr Daly said the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment has made it more difficult for nursing homes to recruit people, describing it as an unintended consequence.

And, because of the travel ban, it is harder to recruit nurses from overseas.

He said NHI also wants millions of euro in extra funding so nursing homes can continue to provide a service at this critical time.

"If we can’’t sustain the nursing home sector what will happen is all those residents will fall back on on the public health system which is overstretched? That cannot be countenanced."

