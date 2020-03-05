News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Visitor restrictions in place at CUH amid reports of suspected coronavirus case

Signs outside CUH emergency department today
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 05:39 PM

Infection outbreak signs have been erected outside the emergency department at Cork University Hospital amid emerging reports that they are linked to a suspected case of the coronavirus.

The warning signs were placed outside the hospital this afternoon.

No visitors are allowed into the busy unit.

In a statement, Cork University Hospital said the restrictions were put in place "in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital."

The statement added: "All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of infection.

"Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular ward should ring the hospital on Tel: 021 – 4922000."

Earlier, the Mater Private Hospital in Cork restricted access to its facilities to patients only.

“As a precautionary measure, we are advised by our experts that in the interest of patient safety we are currently restricting access to the hospital’s facilities to patients only,” it said.

The National Public health Emergency Team is due to provide the latest update on the outbreak this evening,

As of last night, there are six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic - two in the East and a cluster of four in the west.

All the patients are associated with travel from the same affected area in Northern Italy.

Ireland remains in Covid-19 containment phase – health chief

