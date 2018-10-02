Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Industry-wide payments issue' delays social welfare payments at number of Irish banks

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 09:47 AM

There are delays to child benefit and other social welfare payments to a number of Irish banks this morning.

The Department of Social Protection has said it is looking into the matter after a number of social welfare and children's allowance recipients did not get their payments due this morning

Permanent TSB has issued a statement to say that, due to European payment delays, inter-bank payments that are normally processed in the early hours of the morning have yet to be received by the bank.

Ulster Bank has also issued a statement to its customers on Twitter saying they are aware of an "industry-wide payments issue" that has delayed credits being applied to Irish bank accounts.

They said it is expected that the issues will be resolved shortly and funds will be applied early today.

AIB and Bank of Ireland account holders have not been affected.

The department has said it is aware of their and their officials have been contact with the banks today.

The Department of Social Protection issued a statement saying: "This is affecting some social welfare payments due to be paid into customer bank accounts this morning.

"The Department can confirm that it has processed all its payments as usual. Officials from the Department have been in contact with the main banks this morning and we understand that they are working to resolve this widespread payments issue as quickly as possible.

"The Department will continue to monitor the situation and will update customers throughout the day on our website and via social media."


