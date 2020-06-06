News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Indoor visits to Covid-free nursing homes to be allowed from June 15

Indoor visits to Covid-free nursing homes to be allowed from June 15
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 08:58 AM

Some nursing home residents will see their family members for the first time since March later this month.

Visits are to be allowed from June 15 but only in facilities where there is no Covid-19 outbreak.

Indoor visits once a week by two people will be allowed with only one visitor present at any one time.

Visits must be pre-arranged and last less than half an hour.

A further 28 cases of the virus have been confirmed, bringing the total to 25,163, while the death toll stands at 1,670, after a further 7 people died.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, says the time is right to begin nursing home visits again.

"We've had a look at that particular measure and even though it was one of the Phase Three measures we think the conditions are right for us to bring that forward and recommend it for Phase Two and the government has agreed," said Dr Holohan.

"New guidance will be made available to nursing homes on the assumption that the nursing homes will put in place the various guidances that will apply to those individual nursing homes for visitation to commence from June 15."

READ MORE

Use face coverings where social distancing not possible, new WHO advice says

More on this topic

Stadiums to be divided into red, amber and green zones for Premier League returnStadiums to be divided into red, amber and green zones for Premier League return

Retailers and hotels welcome plans to speed up reopening sectorsRetailers and hotels welcome plans to speed up reopening sectors

Use face coverings where social distancing not possible, new WHO advice saysUse face coverings where social distancing not possible, new WHO advice says

Coronavirus: ‘Summer of hope’ as reopening acceleratesCoronavirus: ‘Summer of hope’ as reopening accelerates


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up