Indoor skydiving area mooted as €75m Dublin retail park is approved

Plans for a €75m Carrickmines retail park in Dublin have been approved.

The scheme involves an 84,000 square metre addition to the existing park.

It will include shops, restaurants, retail warehouses, 130 apartments and leisure facilities including an indoor skydiving area.

The Irish Times reports that transport agencies had raised concerns about the impact on the M50 if the site was further developed.

However, at least one local election candidate is planning to appeal the council's decision to back the plan.

“The traffic impact will be huge, clogging up the local and national road network. The M50 junctions are already bursting with high levels of existing traffic,” said Fianna Fáil candidate Olivia Buckley