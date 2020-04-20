Independents to meet Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for government formation talks

Several Independent TDs will meet Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael this afternoon, as efforts to form a government continue.

Rural deputies Marian Harkin, Michael Fitzmaurice and Sean Canney are among those who will meet the two larger parties.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have agreed to go into government together, but are eight seats short of a Dáil majority.

Michael Fitzmaurice says today's meeting is only the start of the process.

He said the first thing to do is "see where they're coming from" and how much detail they want to put in a programme for government.

“This is a different programme for government, obviously, with the Covid situation,” said Mr Fitzmaurice

“It’s about kick-starting our economy for the next four to five years to get people back to work as soon as possible.”