Independent TDs consider technical group options amid Government formation confusion

With no sign of progress on Government formation, the initiative is being seized by the 19 independents elected to the new Dáil.

At least one technical grouping is expected to be formed by independents in the coming days, with discussions having begun in earnest with regard to the possible formation of another.

However, a deal of cross-pollination is happening amidst those discussions leaving the final makeup of any grouping indistinct at best.

A technical grouping can be formed by a number of independents in order to reach the threshold to acquire speaking rights in the Dáil.

The minimum number of TDs required in order to form such a group is five, and that group cannot contain any ministers of state.

There is no limit to the number of technical groupings that can be formed, however.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has confirmed that he is in talks to form such a grouping, with the possible number of members included expected to range from between five and seven.

Mr Tóibín, who is due to meet for talks with Sinn Féin tomorrow on possible Government formation, would not be drawn on what the membership of his group is likely to be.

He has made clear however that Government formation is his objective.

“I believe that the new Technical Group is likely to be created after Thursday's vote,” he said. "I think that it is important that there is some level of urgency injected into the process. I can understand that TDs were regrouping after last week. But the patience of people regarding the housing, health and transport crises will wear thin if they see parties going through a box-ticking exercise or entering into weeks of bilateral and multilateral talking shops.”

Mr Toibin’s attempt to form a group would see the number of independents outside such groupings reduced to single figures.

A rural independents group has already been formed involving Mattie McGrath, Michael and Danny Healy Rae, former Sinn Fein TD Carol Nolan, Michael Collins, and new Limerick County TD Richard O’Donoghue.

Independent TD for Sligo-Leitrim Marian Harkin has also confirmed that she is in discussions with other independents with a view to forming a group. She has also made no secret of her willingness to go into Government.