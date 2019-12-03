Independent TD withdraws support for Housing Minister ahead of no-confidence vote

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy faces a motion of no-confidence in the Dáil this evening.

The Social Democrats moved the motion saying Minister Murphy has failed to get to grips with the housing crisis.

The Government will need the support of several independents in order to win the vote with Fianna Fáil abstaining.

Independent TD for Louth Peter Fitzpatrick said he will not be supporting the Government in the vote.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shortall said, despite Mr Murphy's "dismal" record as Housing Minister, it remains to be seen what way her fellow TDs will vote this evening.

Ms Shortall said: "Fianna Fáil have indicated that they are going to sit on the fence, to abstain in all of this, but there is no doubt that a lot of people have serious concerns.

"I think particularly after the recent byelections that many politicians saw fist-hand on the doorsteps the impact of the housing crisis on so many families around the country."

Communications Minister Richard Bruton thinks the motion will fail.

Mr Bruton said: "I'm absolutely confident because I think Eoghan Murphy is doing a good job and i think people forget that it was the housing disaster that brought this country to its knees.

"It was the toxic relation between property and banking that destroyed this country and he has had to rebuild a housing model on the ashes of that disastrous scene that was there before."

However, TD Paul Murphy said Minister Murphy is "doing a Boris Johnson" on the housing figures.

The Rise TD said: “Time after time, Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, as well as the other members of the government have trotted out the figure that 10,000 additional social homes will be delivered this year. No doubt, it will be repeated this evening as the government tries to cover for its shameful failure to tackle the worsening housing crisis.

"In reality, this 10,000 figure is just like Boris Johnson’s pledges to recruit 50,000 nurses and build 40 new hospitals. It is spin, not based on reality. In more plain language, it is a lie.

Even the targets contained in the Rebuilding Ireland plan do not amount to 10,000 actual social homes, i.e. homes owned by the state and rented to those on housing lists. Included in Minister Eoghan Murphy’s 10,000 houses are 2,130 houses to be leased from private developers. Leasing houses from private developers who remain in ownership does not add to the social housing stock.

"However, all the evidence suggests that even these manipulated targets will not be met. To meet their own targets, the state must complete 6,545 new homes in 2019. However, the most recent report indicates that only 1,055 were built by the end of June. Increasing that to 6,545 in the final six months of the year would require a 400% increase in the rate of social housing building. It requires a Boris Johnson level of disregard for the truth to suggest that this is going to happen.

"The government is seeking to manipulate the figures to cover up the lack of building of social housing which is rooted in their ideological opposition to public provision of housing. This consistent misleading of the Dáil and the public by Eoghan Murphy is yet another reason to vote no confidence in the Minister this evening.”