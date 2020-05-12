News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Independent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committee

Independent TD elected chair of Dáil Covid-19 committee
By Aoife Moore
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 01:11 PM

The Oireachtas new special committee on Covid-19 will be chaired by Independent TD Michael McNamara.

The 19-strong committee met for the first time on Tuesday in the Dáil chamber to nominate the chair.

Only two nominations were put forward in Mr McNamara and Sinn Féin's David Cullinane, despite previous rumours that Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall and Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness would also be nominated.

The committee went to a vote for the position, with Mr Cullinane receiving six votes in his favour, 12 against, and Mr McNamara abstaining.

Mr McNamara, a former Labour TD, said it was a "great honor" to be elected to the position and wanted proceedings to be as "collegiate a manner as possible".

The committee is to review the government's response to the pandemic, and how Ireland will re-emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown and restart the economy.

The group are to meet again next Tuesday.

READ MORE

We can never forget their heroic efforts: President Higgins leads tributes on International Nurses Day

More on this topic

Temporary social distancing measure could persist for a long time - Dublin City CouncilTemporary social distancing measure could persist for a long time - Dublin City Council

Ryanair's Michael O'Leary brands UK Covid-19 quarantine plans 'idiotic'Ryanair's Michael O'Leary brands UK Covid-19 quarantine plans 'idiotic'

McDonalds to reopen Dublin drive-thru stores with €30 order capMcDonalds to reopen Dublin drive-thru stores with €30 order cap

PRO14 confident of a resumption sometime in 2020PRO14 confident of a resumption sometime in 2020


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up