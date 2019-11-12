News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Independent TD accused of racism over money transfers question

Noel Grealish
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 04:27 PM

Independent TD Noel Grealish has been accused of “racism” for asking whether the Government is satisfied billions of euro being sent abroad from Ireland are not the proceeds of crime.

Mr Grealish said €8 billion has been sent abroad from the country over the past 10 years.

The Independent TD for Galway West told the Dáil the money has been sent to countries such as Poland, Nigeria and France.

Mr Grealish asked if Revenue or the Department of Finance had a way to track where the money is coming from.

“Over €10 billion has left this country by way of personal transfers. This is a staggering amount of money,” he said.

Mr Grealish said €3.54 billion was sent to Nigeria from the Republic of Ireland, according to World Bank figures

He added: “I know a lot of it is genuine money but I want to ensure proper controls are in place for money being sent out of the country.

“I’m asking you, Taoiseach, what controls are in place to ensure if tax is being properly paid on it?” he said.

In September, Mr Grealish made controversial comments about African migrants coming to seek asylum in the Republic of Ireland.

In audio from the public meeting, Mr Grealish can be heard telling hundreds of people that African migrants arriving into Ireland were “economic migrants” who “sponge” off the system.

Mr Grealish has not apologised or made any public statement on the comments he made in September regarding African migrants.

He asked if the Government is satisfied that the high level of remittances sent to Nigeria from Ireland has been taxed property or whether some may be the proceeds of crime.

There was an angry reaction in the Dáil following Mr Grealish’s remarks with boos and heckling.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger said the question was an example of racism.

In response, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would treat Mr Grealish’s question as “a genuine one”.

He added: “If you have any evidence whatsoever that anyone is sending money abroad that is not theirs to pass it on, we will have it looked into.

“We will get a detailed response on what controls are in place but I am pretty confident there are already strong rules around money laundering.”

