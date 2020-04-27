News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Independent specialists appointed to review proposed Glanmire flood relief

Independent specialists appointed to review proposed Glanmire flood relief
Flooding in Glanmire in 2012. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Monday, April 27, 2020 - 03:16 PM

Independent specialists have been appointed by the Government to carry out a review of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted for the proposed €8.5m Glanmire Flood Relief scheme.

They are to carry out the review after it was confirmed that “a significant number of submissions” were received on the scheme arising from a recent public consultation process about the proposed building of defences along the River Glashaboy.

According to the Office of Public Works (OPW), submissions received are currently being considered and examined and it’’s anticipated that a decision will issue shortly in relation to the outcome of the public consultation process.

A spokeswoman for Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe — who will have the ultimate decision on whether the scheme goes ahead or not — told a residents’’ association in Glanmire that €430m

Exchequer funding is committed for a structural programme for flood defences from 2016 to 2021, with just under €1bn committed to flood defences as part of the National Development Plan to 2027 "which indicates the Government’s commitment to providing flood defences where necessary".

READ MORE

Plans for 450-home Douglas development submitted to An Bord Pleanála

Mr Donohoe’’s private secretary, Michelle O’Connor, said he is required to carry out an the EIA assessment.

Ms O’Connor said the submissions from the public consultation process “are currently being considered and examined and it is anticipated that a decision will issue shortly".

She said both Mr Donohoe and the OPW “will make every effort to progress the scheme as quickly as possible while taking account of environmental impacts and legislative requirements".

Millions of euro of damage was caused to more than 70 homes and businesses in the Glanmire area as a result of flooding caused by torrential rainfall on June 28, 2012. The Glashaboy river has been cleared of debris in the meantime, but no work on any flood defences has yet been carried out.

The OPW has drawn up plans to put up walls and extensive earth bank along the length of the river between Sallybrooke on the north of the town down to the estuary close to the Vienna Woods Hotel.

The plan also includes putting in emergency pumping stations and elevating a bridge which connects the Hazelwood and Crestfield shopping centres to allow water to flow through more quickly.

Very few homes of businesses along the length of the Glashaboy river have flood insurance cover since the flood occurred eight years ago.

READ MORE

Scientists believe some ‘could be more susceptible to coronavirus due to their genetic make-up’

More on this topic

Plans for 450-home Douglas development submitted to An Bord PleanálaPlans for 450-home Douglas development submitted to An Bord Pleanála

Cork kayakers row in on riverbank cleanupCork kayakers row in on riverbank cleanup

House next to Michael Collins House museum is a 'Big Fella' tooHouse next to Michael Collins House museum is a 'Big Fella' too

€40,000 off asking price goes in favour of 19th century Cork home €40,000 off asking price goes in favour of 19th century Cork home


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for helpDomestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help

More than 700 new cases of coronavirus as deaths rise by 26More than 700 new cases of coronavirus as deaths rise by 26

Cemeteries reopen as NI adjusts lockdown restrictionsCemeteries reopen as NI adjusts lockdown restrictions


Lifestyle

Georgia Humphreys chats to Daisy Edgar-Jones about the TV adaptation of Normal People.Five minutes with... Daisy Edgar-Jones

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »