Independent rural TDs deny stalling passage of abortion legislation

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 08:33 AM

The long-running Dáil debate on proposed abortion legislation will resume next week after TDs failed to pass the legislation last night.

So far, TDs have only dealt with around two-thirds of the more than 60 amendments to the bill.

The debate has led to further accusations that some independent rural TDs are trying to stall the legislation's passage.

That suggestion was rejected last night in the Dáil by Kerry Deputy Michael Healy-Rae.

He said: "Tonight I've stood up here several times when I was entitled to seven minutes and I spoke for maybe less than two minutes, so don't be putting lies on the record of the Dáil.

"Don't be misleading the Dáil, we're not delaying anything."

- Digital Desk


